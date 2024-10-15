Amazon saves its best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal until post Prime Day

Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days event brought with it hundreds of huge deals and many all-time low prices, and while it has now wrapped up, we’re still seeing some very attractive deals crop up – and in some cases, drop in price. That’s the case with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is now cheaper than it was during the sales bonanza.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently on sale for AU$1,689.99, a noticeable drop from the lowest price observed over the October Prime Big Deal Days period, which was AU$1,714.99. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever observed for the phone (it has previously dropped to as low as AU$1,636), but for what we consider to be the best camera phone, this is not a deal to be missed.

I actually consider the S24 Ultra to be my favourite phone of 2024. Having used it for most of the year, I’ve been consistently impressed with how the phone can just keep going without any problems. It has the best display I’ve ever seen on a handheld device, with high brightness and an anti-glare lining that makes usage in light-heavy environments no trouble at all.

The cameras are also so good that, even when I’m reviewing a phone and using a different device as my daily handset (as is the case now with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold), I’ll still make sure that I have the S24 Ultra in my bag in case I need to take snaps, be them for product reviews or for capturing memories.

And while these are my two favourite things about the S24 Ultra, I must mention that its performance is absolutely stellar, both in terms of how well it can load multiple things at once (such as having several apps open at a time) and its battery efficiency. I’ve been able to get up to two days of battery life out of the S24 Ultra when stretching it to the brink with battery saving features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB, Titanium Black): was $2,199 now $1,689 at Amazon AU Save AU$509.01

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the peak of the South Korean company’s smartphone development, and although Samsung’s high-end foldable is more expensive, the Ultra is still the most powerful device of the range. Underpinned by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, the S24 Ultra has a titanium chassis and a 6.8-inch display, with a huge 5,000mAh battery. The cheapest models we spotted are the 256GB Titanium Black and Titanium Yellow devices, though the Titanium Grey and Titanium Violet models are AU$1,699. Select models of the 512GB and 1TB storage options are also discounted.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we applauded the performance and battery life, noting that it’s better than ever before on previous models. The titanium frame and durable Gorilla Glass adds a significant amount of protection to the phone from drops, bumps and scratches, which I can attest to (despite dropping the phone several times on different surfaces, it still has no visible damage after nine months). Additionally, the cameras were notably improved when compared to 2023’s S23 Ultra. It’s no wonder why we gave the S24 Ultra the TechRadar Recommends seal of approval.

On the other hand, it is a big and heavy phone with a weight of 232g (thanks to its size). We weren’t too blown away with the Galaxy AI suite of features (which, to be fair, have been improved and built upon since our review) and we noted that many of the best features were hidden behind difficult to navigate menus.

I consider myself to be a pedant about such things and I don’t like it when an operating system wastes my time, so without disagreeing with our review, I will say that you can absolutely get used to the S24 Ultra. The weight and size of the phone might be a bit daunting if you prefer smaller phones, but you will likely get used to navigating this handset’s settings and menus very quickly.

We can’t give you an indication of when this deal will wrap up (and it may indeed be cheaper come Black Friday), but if you’ve been on the hunt for a brilliant smartphone, do yourself a favour and consider this deal. If you’d prefer a foldable, note that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are also discounted.

