Ready to upgrade? Five of the best cheap phones are still on sale at Amazon

Smartphone prices have fluctuated dramatically over the past few months, but if you’re looking to replace your current device with an affordable, 2024-ready model, you can still find record-low prices on five of the best cheap phones: specifically, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, iPhone 13, Google Pixel 7a, OnePlus 10T and OnePlus Nord N30 5G.

The caveat, however, is that some of these phones are only on sale in the US, while others are only on sale in the UK. That said, we’ve picked out multiple deals for both regions below, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding a model that suits your needs (and, more importantly, your budget).

Today's best cheap phone deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: was $449.99 now $324.99 at Amazon

The cornerstone of Samsung's 2023 Galaxy A-series phones boasts a crisp 6.4-inch AMOLED display, three capable cameras – a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP front-facing – and enviable longevity. It's a truly solid phone that continues to be available for an excellent, record-low price at Amazon, though you'll need a Prime membership to qualify for the saving.

OnePlus 10T: was $599.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

OnePlus’ excellent mid-range flagship is now cheaper than ever at Amazon. While we’d have liked better camera options, the OnePlus 10T absolutely blitzes basic tasks like checking emails or scrolling social media thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and 8GB of RAM (you'll get 16GB on the larger storage option). In our OnePlus 10T review, we said that the phone's “good-looking screen, powerful chipset and fast charging make it a tempting buy for certain users”, and that 6.7-inch AMOLED display is certainly a looker.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

If you're not looking to break the $300 barrier for the OnePlus 10T, then the brand's cheaper option, the Nord N30 5G, remains an excellent budget pick. This phone boasts a 6.72-inch LCD display with Full HD Plus resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate – which is something that even the iPhone 15 doesn't have – and on the back, you'll get a capable three-camera system led by a 108MP lens. Other notable features include a 5000mAh battery supporting 50W fast charging, a fingerprint scanner on the side, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That's a whole lot of phone for $249.99.

Today's best cheap phone deals in the UK

iPhone 13: was £599 now £549 at Amazon

The iPhone 13 was already reduced by $100 / £100 following the release of the iPhone 14 last year, but now that the iPhone 15 is out, it's even better value. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then this is the model to go for – it's pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing.

Google Pixel 7a: was £449 now £379 at Amazon

The Pixel 7a is no longer on sale in the US, but Amazon continues to offer the phone for a record-low £379 in the UK. With Google's Tensor G2 chip, a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, dual rear cameras featuring a 64MP wide lens, and great AI features such as Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7a provides an exceptional mobile experience without straining your wallet.

More after-Christmas sales in the US