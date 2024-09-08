Switch to Visible Wireless today and get unlimited data for $15 for five whole years

It's not every day you see a carrier - prepaid or otherwise - offer completely unlimited data for just $15 per month, but that's exactly what Visible Wireless is serving up this week.

For a limited time only, new customers who port over their number and phone from T-Mobile will be able to save a whopping $10 per month on the basic Visible plan for five whole years. That's a total saving of $600 if you stick with Visible Wireless for the maximum duration - easily one of the best deals yet from this particular carrier.

As previously stated, the caveat here is that this promotion is only eligible for current T-Mobile customers. If you're currently on Verizon, AT&T, or another one of the best prepaid plans you'll have to sit this one out for now, unfortunately.

If you're not eligible, I'd recommend checking out our page on this week's best Visible deals for more ways to save at this carrier.

Visible Wireless switching deal

Visible Wireless: switch and get unlimited plan for $15/mo

T-Mobile customers can use the code BYEBYETMO at checkout to save themselves a massive $10 per month when they sign up to Visible Wireless. This gets you the basic plan tier for just $15 per month when you port over your current number and phone - an outstanding deal. Note that it's also valid for a generous five year duration so you could potentially save up to $600 if you stick with Visible Wireless throughout.

Is Visible Wireless any good?

Visible has some of the best cheap cell phone plans on the market currently if you're looking for a cost-effective unlimited plan. It operates two distinct plan tiers with the basic option coming in at just $25 per month ($15 with this deal). It has completely unlimited 5G data, calls, texts, and even free mobile hotspot allowance but it's not the speediest plan that Visible offers. a

For that, you'll want to check out the Visible Plus plan, which includes 50GB of premium data (up to 700Mb/s) and a bumped-up mobile hotspot speed too. This plan comes in at $45 per month, which is still really great value versus the usual post-paid plans at the major carriers.