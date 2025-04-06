Visible Wireless has just unveiled a new plan plus a deal that saves $240 on the latest iPhone 16 range

Deals
By published

Available to new customers on the Visible+ Pro plan

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max on blue background with big savings text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless recently introduced a brand new high-end plan tier dubbed the 'Visible+ Pro' plan, which includes super-charged hotspot speeds and 4K UHD video streaming.

That's not all that's new at the carrier this week, however, as Visible has also debuted a brand new deal on the iPhone 16 series as a tie-in for the new plan.

New customers at Visible can currently get a handy $240 discount when they pick up an iPhone 16 series device alongside the Visible+ Pro plan - which includes the speediest possible data on parent company Verizon's Wideband 5G network.

This deal doesn't require any of the usual trade-in criteria, but it's applied as a $10 discount over a 24-month period. Using this discount, you'll be able to bring the price of the Visible+ Pro plan down from $45 to just $35/mo, which is cheap considering you get unlimited data, mobile hotspot, and smartwatch service, all included.

Visible Wireless' new iPhone 16 deal

Apple iPhone 16 series: get $240 in bill credits with the new Visible+ Pro plan

Apple iPhone 16 series: get $240 in bill credits with the new Visible+ Pro plan
Visible Wireless hasn't just unveiled a brand new 'Pro' plan but also a fantastic new deal on all four devices in the iPhone 16 range. For a limited time, you'll be able to pick up any of these excellent flagship phones alongside a new line on the Visible+ Pro plan to get a handy $240 back in bill credits over 24 months - essentially bringing the plan down from $45 per month to just $35.

View Deal

I've linked the iPhone 16 at Visible Wireless above but this deal is available on the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, the slightly older iPhone 15.

As the cheapest eligible device ($729 upfront), the iPhone 15 isn't a bad choice here, despite it being a little older. You'll not only get a really powerful device at a cheaper price, but the carrier's reasonably priced unlimited plan means you'll be saving a significant chunk versus the traditional post-paid carriers.

More of this week's best phone deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon
We've seen superb Verizon deals on the iPhone 16 Pro Max before, but nothing quite as good as this. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get this device, which is still valued at $1,199, for free alongside a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan. On top of that, you can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch as gifts if you're willing to pay a bit extra per month for the accessory cellular lines.

View Deal
Google Pixel 9: $799 $399, plus a year of unlimited data for $15/mo at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus a year of unlimited data for $15/mo at Mint Mobile
Looking for a cheap flagship and plan combo? Mint Mobile's current deal on the Google Pixel 9 is offering a massive $400 price cut on this device for new customers. On top of that, the prepaid carrier is also throwing in one full year of unlimited data for just $15 per month - that's half-price of what you'd usually pay. Overall, this is a fantastic deal - only slightly overshadowed by the fact the carrier was offering the device for $299 under the same terms this Black Friday just past. Overall, however, this is still an amazing deal.

View Deal
See more Phone Deals
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about iphone
A hand holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

‘Possible, but not probable': analysts react to rumors of a $2,300 iPhone after Trump tariffs
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW

The iPhone 17 Pro might have a shorter distance optical zoom than its predecessor – here’s why that could be a good thing
Michael Rabinavitch looking at someone off-camera in The Pitt season 1

This new medical drama series on Max is The Bear meets 24 in surgical scrubs, and I've cried through every episode
See more latest
Most Popular
LG C4 OLED TV
Our number one rated TV just crashed to its lowest price yet ahead of the Final Four
Samsung Galaxy S25 in mint green on green background with price cut text overlay
Mint Mobile's latest sale can save you up to $400 on Google Pixel 9, Galaxy S25 and more
Google Pixel 9
The fantastic Google Pixel 9 just hit a great low price at Amazon - save $200
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in pink on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Samsung just quietly posted its best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal ever, with a massive $1,300 discount up for grabs
Samsung 70-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV on yellow background with lowest price text
Our best-rated budget 70-inch Samsung QLED TV just dropped below $700
Surfshark
Run! Surfshark is now only $1.99 per month in its birthday sale – and that's not even the best deal
eSIM setup screen displayed on iPhone 14 Pro
Affected by the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand? These eSIM deals will help you stay in touch
Best Buy sale deals 2025
Beat the tariffs with Best Buy's weekend sale: Switch 2, cheap TVs, laptops, and more
Hisense U7N lowest price deal image
The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget TVs I've ever tested, and it's just dropped to a record-low price at Amazon
An Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip on a green background with text saying Lowest Price.
Skip the latest model and save $250 on the powerful Apple MacBook Air M2