Visible Wireless has just unveiled a new plan plus a deal that saves $240 on the latest iPhone 16 range

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless recently introduced a brand new high-end plan tier dubbed the 'Visible+ Pro' plan, which includes super-charged hotspot speeds and 4K UHD video streaming.

That's not all that's new at the carrier this week, however, as Visible has also debuted a brand new deal on the iPhone 16 series as a tie-in for the new plan.

New customers at Visible can currently get a handy $240 discount when they pick up an iPhone 16 series device alongside the Visible+ Pro plan - which includes the speediest possible data on parent company Verizon's Wideband 5G network.

This deal doesn't require any of the usual trade-in criteria, but it's applied as a $10 discount over a 24-month period. Using this discount, you'll be able to bring the price of the Visible+ Pro plan down from $45 to just $35/mo, which is cheap considering you get unlimited data, mobile hotspot, and smartwatch service, all included.

Visible Wireless' new iPhone 16 deal

Apple iPhone 16 series: get $240 in bill credits with the new Visible+ Pro plan

Visible Wireless hasn't just unveiled a brand new 'Pro' plan but also a fantastic new deal on all four devices in the iPhone 16 range. For a limited time, you'll be able to pick up any of these excellent flagship phones alongside a new line on the Visible+ Pro plan to get a handy $240 back in bill credits over 24 months - essentially bringing the plan down from $45 per month to just $35.

I've linked the iPhone 16 at Visible Wireless above but this deal is available on the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, the slightly older iPhone 15.

As the cheapest eligible device ($729 upfront), the iPhone 15 isn't a bad choice here, despite it being a little older. You'll not only get a really powerful device at a cheaper price, but the carrier's reasonably priced unlimited plan means you'll be saving a significant chunk versus the traditional post-paid carriers.

