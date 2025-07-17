Looking for a cheap iPhone? This AU$112 discount brings the iPhone 16e to its lowest price yet

The iPhone 16e arrived earlier this year to satisfy a budget-minded user base looking to invest in Apple’s family of phones. At AU$999, it's admittedly not a true definition of 'budget', but it allows customers to get a comparable iPhone 16 experience without spending AU$1,399. Now it's discounted by AU$112 and priced at just AU$887, however, the iPhone 16e is an even more attractive option

Not long ago, I was convinced a discounted iPhone 15 was the best ‘budget’ iPhone, but the iPhone 16e quickly won me over. I found the Action Button, which offers a one-press shortcut to almost any app, surprisingly handy and I quickly grew to love its Apple Intelligence features that were both fun and useful. Most importantly, its battery life easily outlasts both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.

Apple's newest phone isn't the only 'best cheap phone' seeing a heavy discount, though. The Google Pixel 9a is now just AU$697 on JB Hi-Fi. And, as TechRadar's Aussie budget phone expert, I consider it, along with the iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy A56, among the best available.

Lowest Price Save AU$112 Apple iPhone 16e: was AU$999 now AU$887 at Amazon The iPhone 16e is a mixed bag of hardware. It's an excellent choice if you're looking for a powerful, simple device that will last for years to come, with its A18 chipset that can easily handle AI tools like Genmoji and Visual Intelligence. You'll have to deal with a 60Hz display and a single camera, with the latter being the only real downgrade versus the iPhone 16. Despite recent sales, this is the lowest price we've seen since its late-Feb release. This deal is also available at JB Hi-Fi, while The Good Guys has it for just AU$1 more.

With the expected arrival of the iPhone 17 and its various models, tipped to include the iPhone 17 Air, coupled with recent EOFY and Prime Day sales, the iPhone 15 is regularly discounted and is worth considering against the iPhone 16e.

However, even when down to around AU$1,000, I'd really only recommend it over the 16e to those who really prioritise their camera. The 16e only sports a single 48MP lens and, while it performs well, the iPhone 15's telephoto lens provides greater versatility – if for nothing else than zooming to 0.5x and taking silly photos of your dog.

The iPhone 15 also boasts a brighter, slightly higher-resolution display at 1179 x 2556, with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The 16e has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 and 1,200 nits. Its display isn't hampered by the display notch (which returns on the 16e), featuring the Dynamic Island instead. It also offers MagSafe charging for easy top-ups on-the-go.

If you think the iPhone 15 could be a better option for you, you can view the latest plan deals and SIM-free prices below.

If a good camera is really at the top of your smartphone shopping list, however, it's worth considering stepping out of the Apple ecosystem. And, if you're looking for a great camera phone in the budget space, few do it better than the 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide lenses of the Google Pixel 9a. Sitting on the more expensive end of the budget market, this deal makes the Pixel 9a seriously cheap.

Save AU$153 Google Pixel 9a: was AU$849 now AU$696 at JB Hi-Fi Like previous Pixel 'a' phones, the Google Pixel 9a is easy to recommend for those seeking a balance of premium performance, aesthetics, and price. While my colleague wasn't the biggest fan of its design in his Google Pixel 9a review, he said it "it would be the perfect bargain phone if it wasn’t so dang ugly" – and I think it's beautiful.