Forget the iPhone 15 - the iPhone 14 Pro Max is free without a trade at Verizon

While it's the latest iPhone 15 series that's catching the headlines these days, Verizon has what's likely one of its best deals this entire year on the venerable iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For a limited time only, you can get this fantastic flagship - which is still one of the best iPhones money can buy - for free alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan. Unlike the latest iPhone deals on the iPhone 15 series, no trade-ins are needed to get this device for free, just a new line on an unlimited data plan.

While the stipulation of a new line is a hurdle for existing customers looking to upgrade, new customers in particular will majorly benefit from this promotion, which is only available via Verizon's online store and while stocks last. Simply put, once Verizon sells out of this now-discontinued device it's all gone, so definitely snap this one up quickly if you're interested in a high-end Apple device without trading in.

Free iPhone 14 Pro Max at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: free with an unlimited data plan, plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch

An incredible close-out deal - the iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available for free with a new line on an unlimited data plan at Verizon. Unlike the deals on the latest 15-series devices, no trade-ins are needed to get this device for free - which is still one of the best iPhones money can buy. Simply put, this is an incredibly generous and approachable deal if you're willing to sign up for an unlimited data plan. Adding further to the value this week is the option to bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month and an additional $280 saving on an iPad - although you will pay for those device lines separately.

Is the 14 Pro Max still worth it?

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Shares a similar design to the latest model

A16 Bionic chipset and camera still fantastic

Lacks the 5x zoom of the 15 Pro Max

As you'd imagine with a top-of-the-line device from the previous generation, the iPhone 14 Pro Max still holds up as a superb choice for 2023. As the first Apple device to feature the 'Dynamic Island' display, it's overall design is not too dissimilar to the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max, although it misses the latest Titanium chassis and the smoothed off edges on the latest model.

Our iPhone 14 Pro Max review awarded the device four and a half stars out of five when we initially reviewed it last year. It's a score that's subsequently been matched with our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, but don't discount the older device. The A16 Bionic chipset inside the 14 Pro Max still outpaces many of its rivals and the camera system is still absolutely top notch. While you'll miss out on the 5x zoom on the latest model (the 14 Pro Max has a 3x zoom), the 14 Pro Max's camera is still capable of taking some stunning shots.