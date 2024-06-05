A WWDC 2024 teaser suggests Siri could get some big upgrades

Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) is usually all about software, but this year we’re expecting it to be more specifically focused on AI, and Siri could be the star of the show.

As spotted by Phone Arena, Apple’s latest WWDC 2024 teaser is in similar colors to Apple’s digital assistant, with blue, purple, white, and pink all featuring heavily in both. So, while Apple hasn’t said what we’ll see at WWDC 2024, this is a good sign that Siri will take center stage.

As for what Siri’s upgrades could entail, well, we heard as early as last year that Siri could be getting an AI-powered overhaul. One that puts it at the heart of the likely AI-infused iOS 18.

(Image credit: Apple)

This could – among other things – allow it to better understand complex, multi-part requests, and make Siri more versatile and conversational, in much the same way as you can have a conversation with ChatGPT.

Whatever Apple’s plans for Siri entail though, it could certainly use an upgrade. We recently put Siri up against Bixby and Gemini, and it was roundly beaten by Samsung’s Bixby assistant – which itself is generally seen as worse than Google Assistant.

AI might not be the answer

Interestingly though it did beat the AI-powered Gemini, so simply adding AI to Siri might not be what it needs, especially since leaks suggest Apple might use Gemini (or perhaps ChatGPT) for these AI capabilities, rather than building its own AI from the ground up.

Still, with a growing number of AI-powered rivals, Siri can’t afford to stand still, so we’re almost certain we will see some – probably AI-focused – upgrades to the assistant at WWDC 2024.

There’s not long to wait either, as WWDC 2024 kicks off on June 10, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, or at 1am ACT on June 11 in Australia. As well as upgrades to Siri we’re expecting to see iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and upgrades to most of Apple’s other software. There might be new hardware too, but don’t count on it.

The WWDC keynote will be streamed live online, so you’ll be able to tune in, or just head back to TechRadar for all the news and our expert analysis.