The excellent Google Pixel 9 drops to lowest ever price for Black Friday
Get Google's flagship phone for $549 at Amazon
The latest Google handsets only landed a few months ago and yet we've just spotted a fantastic deal on the base model in the increasing number of early Black Friday deals that are popping up. That means you can get the Google Pixel 9 at Amazon for $549 (was $799). The deal is one of the
This deal is for the 128GB model, although the 256GB alternative was also on offer earlier this week so if you need extra space for storing photos, apps, and documents then that could be a good upgrade if you're happy to wait until it's back in stock again.
Today’s best Google Pixel 9 deal
The Google Pixel 9 has a beautiful 6.3-inch display that makes photos and videos look amazing. The 24-hour battery life will keep you going all day long when you're browsing the web, catching up on TV, or capturing media with the built-in camera. This early Black Friday deal at Amazon brings it down to the lowest-ever price.
We gave this phone a solid four out of five stars in our recent Google Pixel 9 review. We particularly loved the new design, which is slimmer and flatter than previous versions. The display is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 so you can rest assured your screen will be fine.
One of the main reasons for buying this phone will be the dual-lens camera on the back, which includes a 50MP f/1.68 main camera and a 48MP f/1.7 ultra-wide one, with a 123-degree field of view. When paired with electronic image stabilization it is possible to take some incredible photos.
