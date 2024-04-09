Google Pixel 8a leaks hint at a new finish and mixed design tweaks

The next phone we get from Google should be the mid-range Pixel 8a, and a couple of fresh leaks have hinted at some of the design choices that have been made on this handset – including a noticeable change from the Google Pixel 7a.

First up, we have two pictures from @techdroider (via 9to5Google), which supposedly give us a good look at the front and back of the Pixel 8a. There's nothing surprising on the front, and the unfortunately thick bezels seem to match what we saw with the Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 8A pic.twitter.com/2Jopl3R2MiApril 8, 2024 See more

Around the back there is something different from this phone's 2023 predecessor though: a matte rather than a polished finish. Otherwise there's the same camera bump, with the dual lenses on the left and the flash over on the right.

In terms of colors, it appears we're looking at the standard dark gray that a lot of phones come in (the Pixel 7a called it Charcoal). These real-life photos do match up with leaked renders that have previously made their way on to the web.

Case in point

That's not all for the Pixel 8a reveals today though: we also have some case leaks courtesy of Android Central. Based on these cases, it seems the Pixel 8a will be a more rounded handset at the corners than the Pixel 7a, which is borne out by the photos above, too.

Apparently the Pixel 7a doesn't fit into these Pixel 8a cases, pointing to a phone that's slightly smaller. The screen size is expected to remain the same on this year's model though, coming in at 6.1 inches corner to corner.

Also worth noting is the inclusion of the MagSafe charging ring on one of the cases, suggesting that the latest Qi2 wireless charging standard isn't going to be something that's offered by the Google Pixel 8a.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All should be revealed soon: there's a strong likelihood that the Pixel 8a is going to be officially unveiled at Google I/O 2024, which we know gets underway on May 14. Google is expected to talk much more about Android 15 on the same day.