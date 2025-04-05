A Google Assistant bug seems to be causing some users to miss alarms and calls on Android

A mysterious Google Assistant bug has been reported

It means Do Not Disturb settings aren't recognized

Important calls and alerts could be missed due to the bug

Google Assistant might be on the way out as Gemini gradually replaces it, but before it leaves the stage, it seems to be causing problems with calls and alarms being missed – apparently due to a Do Not Disturb bug.

With reports emerging first on Reddit, the team at Android Authority was also able to replicate the issue. Essentially, turning on Do Not Disturb via a Google Assistant voice command also fully mutes calls and alarms too.

It means any custom tweaks you've made – regarding specific contacts, apps, and alarms that are exempt from the Do Not Disturb rules – won't be applied, so you might be missing out on seeing various communications and alerts.

The simple fix is to enable Do Not Disturb and its various modes through Android's settings and shortcuts, rather than Google Assistant, which should apply the feature properly. However, it could easily lead to users being caught out.

Setting modes

The problem seems to be tied to the different flavors of Do Not Disturb that can be configured via Do Not Disturb. If you've got a Pixel phone, you can find them by heading to Settings and tapping on the Modes entry.

From there you can customize the options for Do Not Disturb, and set up additional modes – for driving or for when you're asleep, for example. Each mode can be configured differently when it comes to apps and contacts exempt from being muted.

In the Reddit thread linked above, one user had missed a wake up alarm call, while another had set calls from an elderly relative with dementia to override Do Not Disturb, but had discovered this wasn't working as intended.

So far Google hasn't commented on the bug, or said anything about a fix – we'll update this article if there is an update. It's also not clear if the bug is affecting all Android devices, but it's something to watch out for.