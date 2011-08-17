MAGIX Website Maker 5 Deluxe review

Xara, the company behind Web Designer 7 Premium, was acquired by the German software firm MAGIX AG in 2007. While MAGIX continued creating its own brand of website creation software, Xara was able to remain autonomous. This means that while two competing products have come from the same parent company, there's little crossover between them.

Essentially, Xara Web Designer 7 Premium is a desktop application aimed more towards people with web design experience, while MAGIX Website Maker 5 Deluxe is more suited to casual users and beginners.

Unlike Mr Site Storefront, Website Maker 5 is better for personal websites than online shops. This is evidenced by template themes like 'Football', 'Party' and 'Summer', which you can choose when you begin using it though you can also start with a blank page.

The templates look pretty good, and if you're looking for an easy way to make and publish an attractive personal site, then MAGIX Website Maker 5 Deluxe is a very good choice. Adding videos, photos and animations is incredibly simple, and out of all the tools we tested – apart from Yola – it proved to be the quickest for putting together good-looking website with its own domain name and hosting space.

Various features can be dragged and dropped onto the site (the media playback and photo gallery widgets look particularly good and work well), but there are no dedicated ecommerce tools. Instead we had to drag a HTML box onto the page, then copy and paste code from our Google Checkout account.

This left us with an attractive website, with only limited ecommerce abilities – not something we had hoped for.

If you think that MAGIX Website Maker 5 Deluxe sounds too limiting or even patronising for your needs, then its stablemate Xara Web Designer 7 Premium will be a much better match for your needs.

However, if you simply want to make a quick and great looking personal website to share media, then this is one of the best tools for the job.

