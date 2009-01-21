Kompozer review

A good tool for creating web pages without the hassle of writing out code

Kompozer is now the only free tool that can match Dreamweaver's WYSIWYG layout chops.

Once there were many free drag-and-drop web-authoring tools, but as the web became more complex they gradually disappeared.

Kompozer has a convoluted history. It's based on Nvu, a defunct drag-and-drop site-authoring tool that was in turn based on Netscape Composer.

Using open-source code released by the Mozilla project, the Nvu team added extensive CSS support, site management tools, coding views and document-navigation aids. It's similar in operation to pre-MX versions of Dreamweaver, but with support for more current web standards such as XHTML 1.0.

While Nvu had functionality, it lacked friendliness. Kompozer has improved the interface while adding CSS-editing tools, FTP and tabs for organising the workspace.

It's a pity, then, that development on Kompozer appears to have been frozen. It's now the only true drag-and-drop HTML-authoring tool in the public domain.