Roxio Creator 2010 review

Although you will probably end up paying more for the add-on features, this is still a quality burning suiye with some good additional features for making the most of your content

Working with Roxio Creator could easily become an expensive business.

Opt for the Standard version of the program and you'll need to pay an extra £15 to create Blu-ray discs, while Standard and Pro users must also pay £25 for the plug-in to play back Blu-ray content.

There's also a video capture USB cable costing £35 for capturing footage from older hardware such as VHS. The costs soon mount up, though, and a more specialist video-editing tool may suit many better.

In other respects, though, this is a well-rounded package that will satisfy the needs of most users without breaking the bank. The Creator tag is indicative of the fact that its focus is creativity – be it with photos, video or music.

There are certainly cheaper options out there – not least in Windows 7 – as well as more advanced video editing options, but this suite provides a wide range of tools, making it a worthwhile purchase for anyone who wants more from their burner.

