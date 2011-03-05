Belight Disc Cover 3 review

Belight Software's desktop publishing applications are ideal for those who want professional results without compromising ease of use. The latest Disc Cover is no exception.

Designed to create CD and DVD on-bodies, covers and booklets, Disc Cover 3 brings a wealth of new features to the application. New templates have been added, as has a series of video tutorials to get you started.

Industry standard barcodes have been added, and the range of design tools beefed up. Images and information can be imported from iLife applications, Aperture and the internet too.

You can now design multi-page booklets to slip inside your CD, DVD or Blu-ray case. Master pages can be set up to repeat common design elements, and lyrics imported from iTunes or the web. Pages are automatically ordered so they can be assembled into a booklet when printed, and duplex printing is supported.

The Standard Edition of Disc Cover 3 costs $35 and comes with 1,000 clip art images, and the Retail Edition costs $45, but has more than 40,000 images and 100 fonts included with it. There are upgrade paths for existing and Standard users.

As with most Belight applications, Disc Cover 3 is fairly straightforward to use, though practice is rewarded. Complete beginners can get good results within an hour, but there are lots of advanced features to grow into. Above all it's fun to use, taking the tedium out of the design process.

