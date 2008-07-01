Sony DPP-FP95 review

The Sony DPP-FP95 produces great prints, supports a wide range of card formats and isn’t expensive. It’s a good choice for those who prefer the feel of dye-sub prints to inkjets

The Sony DPP-FP95 is the most expensive of Sony's dye-sub photo printers.

Small, neat and well made, the FP95 has slots for all the major card formats, and not just Sony's proprietary Memory Sticks.

Speedy printing

It proved noticeably quicker at printing than the other dye-sub models, turning out finished prints in just 42 seconds in our tests, which is actually three seconds quicker than the quoted time.

Not only that, it has a good range of adjustments and effects, which are accessed via a straightforward icon-driven interface.

Interestingly, it has a high-definition HDMI output for connecting to a high-definition TV for sharper playback than you can get via a standard AV lead (though you don't get an HDMI lead with the printer).

Out of all the dye-sub printers we tested, it was the Sony that produced the best portrait shot.