Sonnet 6-pin to 9-pin FireWire Adapter review

It gets the job done, without fuss or bluster

Sonnet's 6-Pin to 9-Pin FireWire Adapter offers a male FireWire 800 port at one end and a female FireWire 400 socket at the other.

Unsurprisingly, it's designed to let you connect FireWire 400 devices to your computer's FireWire 800 port.

This is ideal if you have a new MacBook Pro, which omits the FireWire 400 port, but still have peripherals that use the older FireWire format.

It's also great for those with too many FireWire 400 devices and FireWire 800 ports sitting idle. And it's a nice size to slip into your computer travel bag too.

The Adapter does all that it should, but a FireWire 6-pin/9-pin cable makes a more elegant option, plus it's more versatile as you can also use it to connect FireWire 800 products to FireWire 400 ports.

But if you've got a legacy cable you want to connect to your FireWire 800 port, such as a FireWire 400-to-iPod connector lead, this adaptor is ideal.