Corsair Professional Series Gold AX1200 review

The Corsair Professional Series Gold AX1200 is ideal for any high-end gamer or those who simply want to power a vast array of high-end hardware, because it will happily deliver power to a range of system components including the most demanding high-performance PCI Express graphics cards.

Under testing, the Corsair AX1200 achieved 100 per cent of the manufacturer's claimed performance based on real-world scenarios involving the most commonly used 12 volt rail.

In terms of total efficiency, the Corsair Professional Series Gold AX1200 performed top of its class, beating all other units tested such as the Antec TruePower Quattro 1200 in pretty much all areas.

Just to start, the standby efficiency was outstanding, being one of the best performers in this highest-end class. One of the few weaknesses we noted was the slightly elevated decibel noise levels when compared to the best power supplies such as the Thermaltake Toughpower 1500W, which was quieter overall.

Thankfully for Corsair, that additional noise was justified because the fan performed excellently, helping to cool the PC efficiently. Reassuringly, the supplied power cables did not significantly heat up during high loads.

Importantly, the tested rails were all within the ATX-specified tolerances and the Corsair Professional Series Gold AX1200 produced an almost jitter free voltage reading at a 75 per cent load, making a near flat line showing less electrical interference.

For its design, Corsair has taken a minimalistic approach with the PSU, using a plain black casing complimented by a black fan. At the rear of the power supply is a honeycomb grate, used as an exhaust to vent excess heat. The build quality of the Corsair Professional Series Gold AX1200 is of a reassuringly high standard.

Physically, the PSU is larger than a standard sized unit with dimensions of 210 x 86 x 150mm. Despite this, the Corsair Professional Series Gold AX1200 is not as heavy as you'd expect, weighing in at 2.138kg.

The manufacturer's stated AC power input is 100-240V 15A 50-60Hz. If you were in any doubt about the premium-level packaging for this unit the Corsair Professional Series Gold AX1200 comes with a staggering total of 39 output connectors; 1x ATX 20/24-pin connector, 2x EPS/ATX 4/8-pin connector, 6x PCI Express 6/8-Pin connectors,16x SATA Connectors, 12x 4-pin peripheral (MOLEX) connectors and 2x floppy connectors.

Without doubt, Corsair has put together a stunning PSU that performs extremely well in most areas. With an impressive total power efficiency, it's only flaw is a slightly louder noise level for its class.

