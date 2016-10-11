You now can’t use your Samsung Galaxy Note 7 with Gear VR

You now can’t use your Samsung Galaxy Note 7 with the firm’s Gear VR headset.

Things seem to be getting worse and worse for Samsung’s latest phablet. It’s officially recalling all Galaxy Note 7 units, has stopped selling the phone through official outlets and now seems to be shutting down features for those who still have the phone.

In a post on Reddit, Bahaman23 said, “Earlier today I used my Gear VR just fine with my Note 7. Now when I connected it to the VR I get a message that it has been disabled for Note 7 devices."

Don’t try this at home

The blurred message from inside the headset reads, “Customer safety is Oculus’ top priority. Oculus is removing support for all Note7 devices on the Oculus platform. Until further notice, Note7 devices won’t be compatible with the Gear VR. For more information regarding the Note7, please contact Samsung directly.”

This message comes directly from Oculus and there’s no official comment from Samsung on the topic. We’ve asked Samsung for its official reasons to shut down Gear VR support, although it’s pretty obvious it’s for customer safety.

Any Samsung phone can get quite hot while straining under the Gear VR, let alone the Galaxy Note 7 which is at risk of catching on fire on top of your face.

If you still own a Galaxy Note 7, you shouldn’t be trying to use it with the Gear VR anyway.

Samsung has now said, "Consumers with either an original Galaxy Note 7 or replacement Galaxy Note 7 device should power down and stop using the device and take advantage of the remedies available."

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 recall