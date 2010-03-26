What's your favourite TV of the last 12 months?

Sony's Bravia KDL-46X4500 LED TV is out in front, but it's not over yet

Voting is well underway for the TechRadar Awards 2010, but who's out in front so far?

This week on TechRadar we're looking at how the nominees are doing in the home entertainment categories including those covering TV, audio and gaming kit. We covered some of the categories earlier in the week, but today we're looking at the greatest audio and visual innovations.

In the category of greatest visual innovation, Sony's Bravia KDL-46X4500 LED TV is out in front but not by much - Samsung'sUE46B8000 LED TV and Philips' Cinema 21:9 aren't far behind.

Pioneer's EX Series 5.1 surround sound setup heads a stellar list in our audio innovation category but the Denon AVR-4310 is also among the leading contenders.

If you haven't voted yet, why not do so - help get your favourite to the top spot (or keep them there)! Those out in front are by no means guaranteed to win, with voting going on for the next month, there's plenty of time for things to change.

Once you've voted, you can enter our competitions to one of four £5,000 YOYOTech high-end gaming PCs or one of 10 swish £799 Dell Adamo laptops.

We'll be looking at the state of play of more of the computing categories on Friday.