These Electrolux Design Lab finalists show the future of kids' health

Each year, Electrolux holds an event known as the Electrolux Design Lab, a global competition which invites young designers from around the world to submit new ideas for Electrolux products which are based around a specific brief – this year's theme is Healthy Happy Kids.

Entrants were asked to submit concepts in three areas: air purification, cooking and fabric care.

The winner of the competition receives a €10,000 and a six-month paid internship at an Electrolux global design centre.

Thousands have entered the competition this year, but it's now down to 35 semi-finalists, all of which have produced original and innovative concepts based on the theme of children's heath – read on to find out what these top submissions are all about!