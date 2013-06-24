DHL has recycled more than 18,500 tonnes of Australia's e-waste

This is e-waste. Or a museum piece. Either way, you should recycle it...

With computers and televisions becoming cheaper and users updating their tech every year or so, global electronic waste is on the rise.

Over the years, the Australian Government has been looking into the recycling of e-waste. Following research and public consultations, the Federal Government implemented the National Television and Computer Recycling Scheme last year, aimed at increasing the recycling rate of e-waste from 30 per cent in 2012-13 to 80 per cent by 2021-22.

Logisitics company DHL has announced that in the first year of the scheme, it will have recycled more than 18,500 tonnes of e-waste, hitting the government's 30 per cent target rate set for the end of this financial year.

"DHL was the first organisation approved by the government to deliver services as part of this ground breaking recycling initiative, and it has certainly achieved a lot in one year," said Amanda Rishworth, Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and Urban Water.

According to DHL and the Australian Government, before the scheme was put in place, only 17 per cent of all e-waste was recycled in Australia in 2012.

The drop zone

Previously, getting rid of large electronics such a TVs and computers in an environmentally friendly way wasn't exactly easy.

Over the past year and backed by the government's scheme, DHL has opened up 360 free "drop zones" across Australia for businesses and locals to drop off old and unwanted televisions, computers, printers and other computer products such as keyboards, mice and hard drives.

According to the company, over 15 million Australians now have access to the free drop zones, which is about 75 per cent of the population.

"We're proud to provide many Australians an alternative to landfill disposal, and plan to make the service even more accessible to a greater number of people across Australia over the coming months with even more sites to go live," said Peter Bruce, Senior Director for EnviroSolutions at DHL.

Many drop zones are located at retailers such has Officeworks and Harvey Norman, meaning there are less and less reasons not to recycle your old TV sets or computer gear. So if you've got an old computer that you're using as a doorstop or a TV set that's better suited for a museum, you can find your closest DHL drop zones at www.dropzone.org.au.