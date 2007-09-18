London Sound & Vision Show starts this Friday

The most important home cinema and hi-fi show of the year is nearly here!

Opening its doors this Friday is the all-new London Sound and Vision Show 2007, sponsored for the first time by our sister titles Home Cinema Choice and Hi-Fi Choice.

The event, which features live demonstrations of the very best in hi-fi and AV, runs at the Park Inn Hotel, just by London's Heathrow Airport from 21-23 September 2007. Friday 21 is a trade-only day, with the show open to the public on Saturday from 10am.

For AV fans LSAV07 promises to be something very special indeed.

Pioneer Kuro makes its UK debut

With more than 75 exhibitors representing the cream of hi-fi and home cinema, there's something exciting to see and experience in every room. Looking to upgrade your system or buy the latest in performance enhancing accessories? This is the place to be. And with easy all-day parking at the Park Inn and great dining facilities, a smashing day out for all is guaranteed.

Highlights include the first ever public demonstrations of Pioneer's Kuro range of flat-panel TVs, widely regarded as the best screens in the world, and Home Cinema Choice's Hi-def Experience, wherein Sim2, KEF and Arcam will compare rival Blu-ray and HD DVD formats on the finest big-screen DLP projectors available. If you've ever wanted to see what either of these new HD technologies can do, you can't afford to miss this show.