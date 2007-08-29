Get Blu-ray for less with new Vaios

Sony has announced a range of Blu-ray sporting notebooks at IFA. Like Toshiba with HD DVD, Sony is rolling its favoured HD format down the range so it's no longer the preserve of the top most models.

Sony is offering the L, AR and FZ series with either a Blu-ray combo drive or standard Blu-ray drive that will write as well as read Blu-ray discs.

"We want to give more people a clear path into HD," said Hidetoshi Takigawa, marketing director for Vaio in Europe. "At its simplest, this means the ability to watch HD movies at home. For those who want to go further, some VAIO products have the power to edit HD content."

The flagship model in the AR-50 range is the VGN-AR51SU - traditional Sony name-bafflement ahoy. It has a 17-inch X-black screen capable of Full 1080p HD playback courtesy of Nvdia graphics, plus an integrated burner means you can burn dual-layer 50GB Blu-ray discs.

The L Series features a separate keyboard and screen get-up. And no wonder, the LT models have massive 22-inch screens illuminated by four lamps. The screen operates at 1680 x 1050 WSXGA+ resolution. The LM models feature a 19-inch screen, also with four lamp illumination, operating at 1440 x 900 WSXGA+ resolution. Integrated multiple TV tuners are also included.

Pricing is set to be confirmed.

AR50-Series

Model: VGN-AR51SU

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo T7700 2.4GHz

RAM: 2GB DDR2 SDRAM

HDD: 500GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 8600M GT

Optical: Blu-ray Disc drive

Screen: 17-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 X-black LCD with double lamp illumination

Special controls: TV remote; AV buttons

Wireless: Intel Wireless LAN 802.11 a b g n (Draft 2.0); Bluetooth

Weight: 3.9kg

TV tuner: Hybrid DVB-T/analogue

Dimensions: 416 x 33.5 x 299.5mm

Operating system: Windows Vista Ultimate

FZ20-Series

Model: VGN-FZ21Z

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo T7500 2.2GHz

RAM: 2GB DDR2 SDRAM

HDD: 300GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GS

Optical: Blu-ray Disc dive

Screen: 15.4-inch WXGA 1280 x 800 X-black LCD with double lamp illumination featuring BRAVIA technology

Special controls: AV buttons

Wireless: Intel Wireless LAN 802.11 a b g n (Draft 2.0), Bluetooth

Weight: 2.8kg

Dimensions: 355.8 x 24.9 - 34.5 x 254.4mm

Operating system: Windows Vista Home Premium

L-Series

Model: VGC-LT1S

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo (details subject to Intel pre-launch embargo)

RAM: 2GB DDR2 SDRAM

HDD: 320GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 8400M GT

Optical: Slot-in Blu-ray Disc

Screen: 22-inch 1680 x 1050 WSXGA+ X-black LCD with four lamp technology

Wireless: Intel Wireless LAN 802.11 b g, Bluetooth

Weight: 9.7kg

TV tuner: 2 x hybrid DVB-T/analogue

Dimensions: 643 x 418 x 178mm

Operating system: Windows Vista Home Premium