Viber is gaining a privacy feature to help it rival WhatsApp

Beta versions of WhatsApp have revealed evidence that it will soon get a self-destructing messages feature, apparently called Delete Messages. If you're tired of waiting for this option to arrive, though, rival messaging service Viber has some good news.

The disappearing messages feature that has previously only been available in 'secret chats' in Viber, is now available in all one-on-one chats.

Just as it seems will be possible in WhatsApp, Viber's disappearing messages feature lets you send a message with a self-destruct timer ranging from a few seconds to a few days. When the timer reached zero, the message is permanently deleted.

It is not just text messages that can be configured to self-destruct – you can also configure photo, video and other files you send to disappear after a certain period of time. The countdown timer starts from the moment the recipient see the messages and is ideal for sending confidential information that you might not want hanging around online – Viber uses the example of sharing credit card details with a partner making an online purchase.

Out of sight, out of mind

To use the feature, you just need to tap the clock icon on the bottom of the chat and how much time should elapse before a message should be deleted – a few seconds, a few minutes, a few hours or a few days.

In addition to messages being automatically deleted after a pre-defined period, a notification will be sent out if a recipient take a screenshot of a disappearing message. Viber says that the availability of these features to all users strengthens its position as "the world's most secure messaging app".

You can download Viber from the App Store or Google Play.