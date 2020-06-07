UFC 250 live stream: how to watch Nunes vs Spencer (and the rest) online now

All the way from Las Vegas - Sin City itself! - comes UFC 250. It's happening right now and following a jam-packed card will come a potentially epic main event. Here's how to live stream UFC 250 online and watch Nunes vs Spencer in the headline fight from anywhere in the world tonight.

Our guide will also give details of the full card for UFC 250 and tell you about the key timings for the evening's Octagon action in countries like the US, Canada, the UK and Australia.

UFC 250 cheat sheet UFC 250 is taking place right now in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex. The main card featuring Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer is scheduled to get underway at 7pm local time (PT), which is 10pm ET and 3am BST in the UK. American readers wanting to cut to the chase need only know that ESPN+ will be the place to watch the fight.

As far as the headline bout is concerned, 31-year-old Brazilian Amanda Nunes (19-4) enters the fight as the clear favorite, holding not one but two UFC belts in the women's featherweight and bantamweight divisions.

The clash against 29-year-old Felicia Spencer (8-1) will be a featherweight fight and the Canadian remains something of an unknown, with just nine professional fights to her name - only three of which have been in the UFC ranks.

Just as intriguing is the venue itself, which is the new UFC Apex compound opened in July 2019. Las Vegas officials have green-lighted a number of forthcoming fights for the venue, which will be the biggest events to take place at the complex yet - previously, Dana White's Contender Series has been filmed at the venue.

As with previous UFC bouts, UFC 250 is easiest to watch via ESPN+ in the US, where you can save over 25% with a combined UFC 250 and ESPN+ pass. Intrigued? Here's how to watch UFC 250 and live stream Nunes vs Spencer and all the rest online from anywhere in the world.

Live stream UFC 250 online with ESPN+ in the US

UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN+ has the rights to all of the biggest MMA fights around. That means it's your one and only place to watch UFC 250 tonight, when the latest promo materials having Nunes vs Spencer starting at around 10pm ET (7pm PT) . Your options for watching the event depend on whether or not you have already dived in and bought a subscription to ESPN+. If you haven't, then the obvious way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98 - orders are already open. While that might sound like a lot, it's not just getting you the UFC 250 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone) - a savings of over 25% in total. On top of being able to stream this June's event, a subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.



Watch Nunes vs Spencer: live stream UFC 250 in Canada

Canadian UFC fans have an extra incentive to tune in to UFC 250, as Felicia 'FeeNom' Spencer originally hails from Montreal. The fight is scheduled to be a PPV event, with most major cable providers now offering the fight for purchase - Shaw Direct, for instance, currently has it live for CA$64.99, and you can find a full list of Canadian providers of the fight here. Start times for the main card are the same as in the US, so 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer live stream: UK time and how to watch UFC 250 online

In the UK (and Ireland), BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC. The good news for subscribers is that UFC main events like UFC 250 are increasingly shown on the network without having to splash out extra, which is a real win considering how much they cost on PPV in other countries around the world. The main Nunes vs Spencer card is scheduled to start at 3am BST on the morning of Sunday, June 7 on BT Sport 1 - prelim coverage goes on-air at 1am, Additionally, BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which allows you to watch full UFC main cards at your convenience. Which is usually pretty handy, given the less than sociable start times of UFC events in the UK. BT Sport coverage of UFC 250 will also be available via the BT Sport app and on its website . And don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment, thanks to the £25 Monthly Pass.

How to watch UFC 250 live: stream Nunes vs Spencer in Australia

For anyone over in Australia, the place to head for UFC 250 is Foxtel Main Event. Orders are now open with pricing set at $54.95 as with previous events. Things get underway in Australia on Sunday, June 7 from 12pm AEST. However, you'll also be to watch selected parts of the UFC 250 card for much less via over-the-top streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers a FREE 14-day trial and (when things get back to normal) is also home to every AFL and NRL match Down Under.

Watch UFC 250 online: live stream Amanda Nunes vs Felicity Spencer in New Zealand

Fans based in New Zealand are able to catch June's major MMA brawl over on Sky Arena, which is now taking bookings. Similar to most other TV platforms, UFC 250 is a pay-per-view and costs $39.95 for access to the main card (prelims aren't included). The UFC 250 start time in New Zealand is set for 2pm local time on Sunday, June 7.

(Image credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 250 full card: latest fight news

As previously mentioned, the coronavirus pandemic has already seriously impacted the UFC 250 fight card and led to multiple changes. All information was correct at time of publication but is subject to alteration.

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer (women's UFC Featherweight Championship)

Co-Main Event: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley

Prelims

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

What does a UFC fan get with their ESPN+ subscription?

Who are Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer?

Now widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound female MMA fighter of all time, Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes is the first woman to become a two-division UFC champion and only the third person to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. Having made her octagon debut in 2013, the striker from Baha, Brazil, confirmed her status as the most feared fighter in women’s MMA with her first round dispatch of the seemingly unstoppable Cris Cyborg in 2018. She currently holds a professional record of 19 wins against four defeats and is on a run of 10 consecutive wins.

Felicia Spencer is only five years into her UFC career but has built up a formidable reputation, submitting Megan Anderson in her debut. Having seen her unbeaten record wiped out with a defeat to the aforementioned Cris Cyborg at UFC 240, the Canadian bounced back with an impressive win over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos earlier this year.

(Image credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Who is the favorite to win the Nunes vs Spencer fight?

Having not lost since 2014, bookies unsurprisingly have Nunes marked out as the strong favourite to win the fight outright with the Lioness odds-on to maintain her winning streak.

When did Nunes and Spencer last step into the ring?

Nunes’ last visit to the Octagon was a bantamweight bout against Dutch star Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 which ended in an unanimous decision in the Lioness’ favour. Its been some time since her last featherweight fight however, with her career-defining win over Cris Cyborg back in December 2018 her last showing at this weight.

Spencer’s last action was her emphatic first round ground and pound TKO win over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos during Fight Night 169 back in March this year.

What are the other highlights from UFC 250?

The bumper card also features three key men’s bantamweight battles that will shape the title race for the 135-pound division.

The biggest of those is Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen, with Sterling looking like the no.1 contender for the title after Henry Cejudo ceded the belt last month. Sandhagen is an unpredictable, unorthodox opponent, and presents a real risk for Sterling’s title aspirations.

Meanwhile, in the same division, the reliably entertaining “Suga” Sean O’Malley returns to the ring for a match up with veteran former WEC Bantamweight Champion Eddie Wineland.