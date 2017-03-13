This new iPhone 7 case puts Android in the palm of your hand

Protecting your iPhone 7 with a case is a smart idea, but what promises to be even smarter is Eye, a new option on Kickstarter that comes with an Android Nougat smartphone built right in.



Yeah, you read that right. This case packs in a full-fledged 5-inch phone running Android Nougat, along with a seriously impressive list of features for a case, let alone a phone.



In addition to protecting your iPhone (the campaign offers support for iPhone 7 Plus and a pre-order option for iPhone 8 too), Eye comes with a 5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 2,800mAh of battery to keep things running for days on end, depending on your usage patterns.



Eye has some other interesting tricks up its sleeve, like mirroring the camera preview screen so that you can take selfies with the superior rear-facing camera. Also inside of this rather sleek case is a Qi wireless charging support and a 3.5mm headphone jack, two new features for the latest iPhone.



Of course, these features are compatible with the Android phone embedded within the case as well. If you’re someone who values novelty over utility, you can use up all that extra battery to power the case’s smartphone. The Qi charging works for that side, too, as does its NFC support, which can likely be used for Android Pay. A few other features include dual-SIM slots and a microSD slot.



While it’s not the most form-fitting case out there, it’s hard not to be impressed with so much tech packed into the rather diminutive prototype. Though, it’s worth noting that the screen quality looks a bit questionable on some of the campaign’s screenshots.



At its $69 early bird price, Eye seems like a good deal even if you’re just generally curious in the idea. Even for $189, its suggested retail price, what you’re getting here still seems worth the money, and some if turns out to be a good product in the end.