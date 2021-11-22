TheMarket’s NZ Black Friday sale kicks off with 10% off Bose, Samsung, LG and more

TheMarket has kicked off its huge Black Friday sale by taking 10% off its entire site (with just a few exclusions), so you can score a discount on a massive range of items from now, right on through to November 30.

All you need to nab a deal is the code BFCM10, and the coupon code can also be used to get you an extra 10% off already reduced items at TheMarket. Along with TheMarket’s sitewide sale, certain stores are also running their own discounts. Here’s a list of what you can expect:

With almost the entire site seeing discounts in some form or the other, there’s plenty of offers to search through. We’ve rounded up some choice deals from the 10% off sitewide sale that are currently available below:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | NZ$549 NZ$378 (save NZ$171) This is the lowest price we can remember seeing on the excellent Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. They come with outstanding noise cancellation and lively sound, all tucked inside a sleek form factor. If you’ve been holding out for these headphones, we’re yet to see a better deal than this. Available on the silver set when you use the code BFCM10.

LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV | AU$3,985 AU$3,585.60 on TheMarket (save NZ$399.40) This TV comes highly recommended from the TechRadar team, earning the crown of the best OLED TV of 2021. It emits beautiful 4K/HDR picture, with bright colours and deep blacks. It’s also well-suited to gaming, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz. To nab this 65-inch set for less, you just need to use the code BFCM10.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bose SoundLink Revolve II | NZ$349 NZ$260.10 (save NZ$88.90) The Bose SoundLink Revolve II is an excellent speaker for those looking for a true 360-degree listening experience. It’s lacking dust and waterproofing, but if you’re happy to keep it inside, we think it makes for a beautiful home speaker. You can now pick it up in silver from TheMarket and save NZ$88. Just enter the code BFCM10.

Asus ROG Phone 5 (256GB) Asus ROG Phone 5 (256GB) | NZ$1,579 NZ$1,409 (save NZ$170) You may not have known that gaming smartphones are a thing, but the Asus ROG Phone 5 is the best you can buy. It’s got a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset at its heart, along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You’re also getting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It’s a small discount, but you can get NZ$170 off when you buy from TheMarket with the code BFCM10.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB) | NZ$849 NZ$764.10 (save NZ$84.90) This is the 'lite' version of the Samsung Galaxy S21, so if you’re looking to buy a feature-packed smartphone without spending top dollar, this is a solid choice. It takes great pictures with its three rear cameras, and we love its AMOLED display powered up with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is the 5G version of the phone, and it’s discounted in navy and white when you use the code BFCM10.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (64GB) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (64GB) | NZ$449 NZ$359.10 (save NZ$89.90) The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is an affordable Android tablet, and now it’s even cheaper on TheMarket. That doesn’t mean it feels cheap – it has a 10.4-inch display, a metal body and a slim form factor. This is the Wi-Fi version with 64GB of storage, and it’s now down to NZ$359 from TheMarket in black and gold. Use code BFCM10 to redeem.