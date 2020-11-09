The Witcher season 2 filming put on hold by Netflix again, reports say

Netflix has apparently put The Witcher season 2 filming on-hold again, following four cases of Covid-19 being diagnosed on-set in London. Variety confirmed a report from Deadline that originally broke the news. Netflix will apparently continue filming when it believes it's safe to do so. None of the cases involve the main actors on the show.

This is the second time The Witcher season 2 has stopped filming this year. The first occasion occurred when actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive back in March, before the entire film and TV industry more or less went on-hold. Filming started again back in August.

Executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich confirmed the news on Twitter:

Hey, the world is turned upside down — so thanks for the love and support for our little corner of it. We Witchers are okay. The health and safety of our crew and their families come first, and we will do whatever we need to do to protect them. We’ll be back soon. XxNovember 8, 2020

The show, one of Netflix's biggest in years, is expected to return at some point in 2021. Season 1 debuted almost a year ago, on December 20, 2019, which actually feels more like 400 years ago at this point.

More delays

The Witcher is a time-intensive show to make, not just in how long it takes to film, but also in the amount of effects work needed on the series. Many fans were probably hoping we'd see The Witcher return early next year at the latest, but a July report from well-connected Witcher site Redanian Intelligence suggested filming was at least planned until February 2021.

That means we're unlikely to see the show return before the middle of next year. Hopefully season 3 – if there is one – won't require as long a wait.