The best cheap RAM prices and deals for Black Friday 2019

An extra bit of memory can breathe all new life into your computer, and make heavy tasks like gaming and multi-tasking a breeze. With enough RAM, you won’t need to worry about leaving a couple extra browser tabs open. So why don't you take a look at our guide to the best RAM prices and deals.

Even if you're thinking of buying a new Mac, MacBook or pre-built PC over this Black Friday period, you can save even more cash by not adding additional memory at checkout. This can work out quite an expensive way to add memory, and instead it’s far cheaper to purchase RAM separately, especially if you can find the best RAM deals like we have found below.

The best Black Friday RAM deals and prices

While you can still shop current offers below, you can also look forward to superb savings during Black Friday 2019. To help you find the best deals, we've put together a guide on how to score the top savings during Black Friday. We'll also tell you everything else you need to know such as when the sale starts, what discounts to expect and what retailers are participating.

Best DDR4 RAM deal

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4

High performance DDR4 memory

Speed: 2,133 MHz | Timing: 13-15-15-28 | Memory Type: DDR4 | Voltage: 1.2V | Dimms: 2x8GB

Great value

Fast performance

Effective cooling

DDR4 RAM is the fastest memory that came on the block just a few years ago. At first, it was prohibitively expensive for anything but the most extreme gaming PCs, but now you can find it in many mainstream laptops or desktops. The Corsair Vengeance LPX is among one of the most solidly reliable kits of RAM you can purchase. It’s low-profile form factor makes it an easy fit for most PC builds, and its 2,400MHz starting speed is plenty quick too.

Best DDR3 RAM deal

HyperX Fury

Impressive power and value

Speed: 2,400 MHz | Timing: 15-15-15 | Memory Type: DDR4 SDRAM | Voltage: 1.2V

Automatic overclocking

Energy-efficient DDR4

Sleek design

DDR4 RAM might be the fastest and hottest memory on the market now, but more than a few PCs aren’t designed with the right slot for it. Fear not, though, with DDR3 RAM going on its way out, you’re bound to find even more amazing deals on it, like this set of Kingston HyperX Fury memory. Like the Corsair kit above, Kingston makes solidly reliable RAM and they also feature low-profile designs to work with most PC builds.

Best gaming RAM deal

Corsair Vengeance RGB LED 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000

Premium performance at a reasonable price

Speed: 3,000 MHz | Timing: 15-17-17-35 | Memory Type: DDR4 SDRAM | Voltage: 1.35V | Dimms: 2x8GB

Excellent Value

Variety of color choices

Impressive overclocking

Gaming requires a higher-class of memory, and this usually means higher frequencies, bigger capacities and a better cooling solution to keep it running, especially if you’re overclocking it. With all this in mind, you should check out the Corsair Vengeance RGB, which features a taller heatsink, a faster 3,000MHz frequency and RGB lighting over the DDR4 set of Vengeance LPX memory we pointed out earlier.

Best Mac RAM deal

Crucial 16GB Kit (8GBx2) Memory for Mac

The most affordable way to upgrade your Mac systems

Speed: 1,600 MHz | Timing: NA | Memory Type: DDR3 SDRAM | Voltage: 1.4V | Dimms: 8GBx2

Compatible with Mac Systems

Reliable performance

Adding extra memory to any Mac is notoriously expensive. Instead of throwing Apple a few extra hundred bucks, you could simply double or even triple the amount of RAM on your system with an inexpensive kit. Crucial is another proven RAM maker, and you’ll definitely want to check out its 16GB or 32GB memory kits that will cost far less than the corresponding upgrades provided through the Apple Store.

Best laptop RAM deal

Timetec Hynix IC 16GB Kit (2x8GB) DDR3

A great budget option for mid-range gamers

Speed: 1,600 MHZ | Timing: NA | Memory Type: DDR3L-1600 SDRAM | Voltage: 1.35V | Dimms: 2x8GB

Affordable price

Impressive power

MacBooks aren’t the only laptop that you can add extra memory to. As long as they aren’t glued together, like a Surface Laptop, upgrading your RAM is one of the easiest things you can do to improve the performance of your notebook. TimeTic makes relatively inexpensive kits of Hynix IC RAM that could seriously bump up your memory capacity.