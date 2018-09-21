The 2018 International Hi-Fi Show is coming to Melbourne next month

Every year, Melbourne is host to the International Hi-Fi Show and Home Entertainment Expo – the mecca of high-end personal and home audio systems developed by leading manufacturers in the field.

The 2018 Show is home to some truly dazzling events and exhibitors, whether they’re household names or local specialists. And just so you know what you'll be missing if you don't if you don’t grab a ticket, we've listed some of the excellent highlights.

On show

Australian speaker brand Krix will be teaming up with Dolby Atmos to present a world-first demonstration of its 24.10.10 surround sound speaker array. This will be shown off in a custom-built, 32-seat cinema featuring the first Australian showing of the Barco Wodan 4K projector, and we expect it will be one hell of an immersive experience.

Next to Krix, other Aussie brands like VAF Research, Hulgich Audio, Lucie Audio, DEQX, and Elektra will be sharing the spotlight as they debut some of their new Hi-Fi prowess, and international stalwarts like Yamaha and Klipsch are sure bets to be bringing the noise.

If you’re into your vinyl, then you’d better not miss the Record Fair, where a whole plethora of vinyl and turntables will be displayed and sold. There’s nothing quite like crate-digging over a three-day stretch with fresh stock being shuffled onto the stands each day.

Where do I sign up?

The Expo takes place at the Pullman Mercure Hotel, Queens Road, Albert Park from October 12-14, and tickets are available for either a 1-day or 3-day pass.

General admission for a day costs $22 but students can knock that back to $15, or you can score a three day VIP pass for $50 for the ultimate immersion in all things Hi-Fi.

TechRadar is an official media partner of the International Hi-Fi Show and Home Entertainment Expo.