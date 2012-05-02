Sky buys Acetrax movie rental service to boost Smart TV presence

Sky's purchase of Acetrax has been described as a Trojan Horse

Sky has acquired the Acetrax video on demand service, which brings movie rentals through a host of connected devices from the likes of Samsung, LG and Panasonic.

The satellite provider, which continues to move further from its Dish-only roots, says the acquisition will strengthen its relationships with the manufacturers of Smart TVs, Blu-ray players and more.

The Acetrax purchase was quietly revealed in Sky's quarterly earnings report, with paidContent aptly describing it as a 'Trojan Horse' as Sky looks to boost its presence on connected devices.

"Through the acquisition, Sky will add to its experience and expertise in online video streaming, to help complement its expanding OTT activities, which include Sky Go and the forthcoming Now TV service," a spokesperson told paidContent.

"In addition to Acetrax's existing platform, Sky will also build on the existing relationships the company has established with connected device manufacturers and content providers."

Complementing expanding activities

The statement suggests that Sky will move aggressively to ensure Sky Go and Now TV, which will allow people to buy programming on a pay-as-you-go basis, will be staple apps in future Smart TVs.

Acetrax apps appear in Samsung, Panasonic, LG and Toshiba smart devices, while laptop and tablet manufacturers like Lenovo, Asus, Acer also offer access to the service.

It'll be available on 60 million devices in the UK and parts of Europe by 2015, the company says.

Via: paidContent