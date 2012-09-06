DTG and UK Government to assemble TV taskforce

The UK government and Digital TV Group will put together a taskforce to keep the country at the cutting edge of innovation in the television world.

Britain has a track record of invention in the world of television, with the likes of the BBC and Sky trailblazers for global TV companies and manufacturers.

So industry group DTG, along with the UK's Minister for culture, communications and creative industries, Ed Vaizey have decided that it needs a taskforce to continue the good work.

Demonstrable

DTG chairman David Docherty said: "The UK has a demonstrable track record of innovating in television technology, from the invention of television itself through to modern day innovations such as the BBC iPlayer, Freeview, Freesat, Red Button, Sky Go, Virgin TiVo and YouView."

"According to recent research by Futuresource Consulting, UK programming is watched in about 350m homes in 100 countries; making the country second only to the United States in terms of exports of programming (up 13% to £1.4bn in 2011). The UK also accounted for almost half of all online TV traffic in Europe in 2011."

"The Future of Innovation in Television Technology Taskforce will examine how we can build on this history of innovation to deliver sustainable UK economic growth through the convergence of creative, digital and IT."

The launch of the taskforce – officially known as the Future of Innovation in Television Technology - will happen on Monday September 10 in London.