Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch Active 4 strongly teased for late June launch

While MWC used to be a highlight of the mobile gadget world, with loads of products launching, exhibitors have been pulling out of MWC 2021 left, right and center (blame Covid-19). All might not be lost though, because Samsung could still show off its Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4.

As spotted by SamMobile, the MWC agenda list includes a Samsung keynote entitled 'Galaxy Ecosystem / New Watch Experience / Mobile Security' to take place on June 28 (the first day of MWC) at 10:15am PT / 1:15pm ET / 6:15pm BST / 7:15pm CET.

The description of this session states "we’re reimagining smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers". Sure, on its own, that wouldn't be reason enough to suspect new smartwatches are coming - it could be a better look at the new Wear OS, developed in partnership between Samsung and Google.

Galaxy Watch this space

Consider, however, that leaks for both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 seem to suggest both will be here by the end of June. Various rumors and sources have pegged the former to be out by June at the latest, and the latter for the rough 'June to July' period.

Initially, it sounded like a big launch event was happening in August for both watches along with the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, but frankly that's too much tech for one event, and in 2020 Samsung solved the same problem by unveiling its smartwatches a month earlier than the rest.

Plus, Samsung has launched products at MWC in the past, like a collection of Galaxy A-series phones at MWC 2019. That event was in February, though, not June and July like this one.

So while Samsung's tease doesn't explicitly confirm new hardware is coming at the MWC 2021 event, previous release date rumors, and Samsung's history with the tech conference, makes us feel pretty confident that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 could show up - or, at least, get heavily teased.