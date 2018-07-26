We could see Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Wednesday – and maybe Note 9 hints, too

There's a strong possibility that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may be unveiled next week, and also there's an outside chance we could see the Note 9 teased, too.

Samsung is hosting a 'special sneak peek' live stream on Wednesday, August 1 at 11AM EDT / 4PM GMT, according to an official invite TechRadar received today.

The company notes that this is a separate invite from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which is still happening on August 9. That's when we expected the Note 9.

Will the S4 event tease the Note 9?

Samsung's live stream event is almost certainly going to be dedicated to the Tab S4, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is now overdue for a refresh to take on the iPad Pro.

Backing up that theory, we've seen several Tab S4 leaks in recent weeks, including an iris scanner to replace the fingerprint sensor and new keyboard renders. And, in the past, new Samsung tablets have launched right before a new Samsung phone.

In fact, just last year, Samsung used its MWC 2017 press conference, where the Galaxy Tab S3 made its debut, to hint at the Galaxy S8 in silhouette. This could be happening again, but with a Tab S4 event teasing the Note 9.