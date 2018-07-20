Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will have an iris scanner to replace the fingerprint sensor

Some were surprised when leaks and rumors began to suggest there wouldn't be a fingerprint scanner on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. Surely Samsung needs to include some form of security tech, right?

It's almost certain now that the company will include its Intelligent Scan feature - like on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus - using an iris scanner and facial recognition tech at the same time.

Samsung fan blog SamMobile dived into the official Galaxy Tab S4 firmware that's already uploaded to the company's database and found a very similar animation to the one you get when you set up the feature on smartphones.

The Intelligent Scan feature uses both the iris scanner tech and facial recognition tech at the same time. It will aim to unlock the phone using the former, but if you're in bright sunlight or other bad conditions for the tech it will switch to facial recognition.

Goodbye fingerprint

The firmware doesn't confirm that there's no fingerprint sensor on the device, but we've seen other leaks that suggest there's no physical home key with a scanner built-in.

Getting rid of the tech entirely is a bold decision from Samsung, but perhaps including the new iris scanner will allow for a more seamless way to unlock your tablet when you want to use it.

It's rumored Samsung will be unveiling its next tablet at the end of August during IFA 2018. Before then we'll be treated to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on August 9, plus the Samsung Galaxy Watch may be unveiled there too.