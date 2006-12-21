iPod shuffle: half as big, twice as popular

The new iPod shuffle is selling twice as much as the previous model

Apple 's newly designed iPod shuffle digital music player is selling very well, according to a new report.

During its first month on sale, the minuscule Apple iPod shuffle grabbed a 16.3 per cent market share, making it the top-selling flash-based music players.

The real winner however is the Apple iPod nano , according to the NPD Group. It continues to be the most popular digital music player on the market. It accounts for 51 per cent of Apple's sales of iPods, selling more than the standard iPod (28 per cent) and the iPod shuffle (21 per cent) put together.

Sales of iPod shuffle impressive, despite stock shortages

The iPod shuffle figures reported by the NPD Group are from the month of November when the iPod shuffle sold out in many stores. As shops are being restocked with iPod shuffles, sales figures are expected to rise dramatically during December.

Compared to the same month last year the new version of the iPod shuffle is selling twice as much as the previous model, despite the old version being available in two sizes.

"It's been very successful," said Steve Baker, vice president of industry analysis at the NPD Group.