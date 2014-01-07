Fitbit now syncs with Nexus 5, HTC One and other Android phones

There's already been plenty of wearable fitness tech to get your teeth into at CES 2014, and while it didn't have a new device to show off, Fitbit used the Vegas show to announce that its fitness bands now support an additional 12 Android smartphones.

The Fitbit Force, Fitbit Flex and Fitbit One will now directly pair themselves with a bunch of new Droids – no need to faff about with any Bluetooth dongles.

Those phones include the Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 7 (2013), HTC One, LG G2, Moto X, Droid Mini, Droid Ultra, Droid Maxx, Droid Razr M, Droid Razr HD and Droid Razr Maxx HD.

Fit, but you know it

It'll be good news for owners of the real-time fitness tracker who have previously had to carry around an extra USB nub in their pocket - but there's still plenty of room to add more compatible devices beyond the new grand total of 17.

Own a Fitbit? Have yourself one of the phones mentioned above? You can go download the latest version of the Fitbit app from the Google Play store right now, which comes with the added compatibility.

Of course, if you own a Samsung Galaxy S3, S4, Note 2, Note 3 or Note 10.1, you're already laughing, as Fitbit has been friendly with your devices for some time.