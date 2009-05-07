WIN! His 'n' hers LG Mobile phones and 2 JX20 Bluetooth headsets

Spoil your partner this summer by winning a set of his 'n' hers LG mobile phones complete with stylish Bluetooth headsets.

To kickstart another summer of love, TechRadar has teamed up with LG and Jabra to offer you a prize bundle that's sure to win some brownie points with your partner.

One lucky winner will get their hands on two of the most popular phones on the market at the moment, the LG KS360 messaging powerhouse and the LG Cookie, which has sold over 2 million units worldwide.

The LG Cookie has sweetened up the market with its attractive price and the range (LG-KP500 and LG KP501) has recorded over 2 million unit sales worldwide since its debut in October 2008. Appealing and easy to use, the LG Cookie has developed its own personality, with multimedia features that can be customised as widgets and shortcut icons.

Tweeting, Facebook-ing, IM-ing and keeping up to date with your social circles has never been easier; the KS360's slider QWERTY keypad enables users to send SMS, MMS, IM and emails quickly and accurately. Smart touchscreen dialling is added for convenience so is perfect for those constantly on the go. Simple, straight-forward menus and applications ensure users have the ultimate user friendly device.

And that's not all that's on offer, as we're also giving away two Jabra JX20 Pura Bluetooth headsets, worth £100 each. The JX20 is designed by Jacob Jensen and is created to add a touch of style to the mundane area of Bluetooth headsets by being manufactured from anodised titanium, which both looks and functions like no other headset out there.

Call quality is among the best you're going to find from a Bluetooth headset as the Digital Sound Processing technology replicates a face to face conversation. The intelligent volume control automatically adjusts to ensure that the volume is always comfortable, no matter how loudly or softly the person on the other end is speaking.

It also comes with a brilliant charging stand that has little white LEDs that light up to indicate charge levels, and turns on and off by simply turning the earpiece. It even comes with a necklace should you not want to bother having it in your ear all day long but still want to use it to receive phone calls.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Taryn Whittaker of Leeds!