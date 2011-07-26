Microsoft releases Windows Phone Mango to manufacturers

Microsoft gives Mango a packed lunch and sends it off into the world

Microsoft has signed-off on the Release to Manufacturers build of the brand new Mango update for the Windows Phone operating system.

That means the software giant has completed work on the OS and it's now up to the manufacturers to implement it on forthcoming handsets.

The first Mango phones are set to arrive in the autumn, although the first handset to boast the update and an official timescale for release have yet to be revealed.

Preparing

Corporate Vice President of Windows Phone Engineering Terry Myserson explains: "This marks the point in the development process where we hand code to our handset and mobile operator partners to optimise Mango for their specific phone and network configurations.

"Here on the Windows Phone team, we now turn to preparing for the update process.

"The Mango update for current Windows Phone handsets will be ready this fall, and of course will come pre-installed on new Windows Phones."

250 new features

The Windows Phone Mango update brings 250 new features to the operating system, including Internet Explorer 9 integration and app multi-tasking.

The upgrade was announced in May, so by the time the autumn comes around Mango will be around 6 months in the making. Get a move on, guys!

Via Windows Phone Blog and Engadget