Sharp confirms new iPhone screens will ship this month

Sharp has confirmed that it will start shipping displays destined for the iPhone 5 this month, as production of the new iPhone starts to ramp up.

The announcement was made by Takashi Okuda, Sharp's new president during a press briefing in Tokoyo, where the Japense firm was releasing its quarterly financial results.

Talking about the displays for the new iPhone Okuda said: "shipments will start in August", however he would not be drawn on providing more information.

Size does matter

The size of the display set to feature on the iPhone 5 is still a mystery, but it's widely thought that Apple will, for the first time, bump the size up from the 3.5-inch offering on all previous models, to a slightly more ample 4-inch option.

Consider that the sixth generation of iPhone will be going head-to-head with the 4.7-inch HTC One X and 4.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S3, and you'll see that the Cupertino-based firm needs to ensure it at least keeps pace with its rivals.

As we consume more media, games and web pages on our phones, the need for a larger display becomes more apparent, and while some will argue that 3.5-inches is just the right size, there's a strong case for the opposite.

We expect the iPhone 5 to land sometime in September or October, with a new iPhone launch date of September 12 being heavily rumoured at the moment.

