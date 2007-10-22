Apple sold over 1m iPhones last quarter

The headlines of Apple's quarterly results make impressive reading.

Mac sales up 400,000; a 17 per cent revenue boost for iPods; 1.1 million iPhones and over 10 million iPods out the door. Somehow the near-70 per cent rise in quarterly profit of $904 million (£446.2m) is somewhat overshadowed by the sheer number of boxes shifted.

iPhone: a nice little earner

Perhaps Apple's best news? Over 1.4 million iPhones have been sold over the 2007 financial year. It's estimated that 250,000 of these are running unlocked on non-AT&T networks.

The resurgence of the Mac is also clear to see. Apple said it had shipped 2.16 million Macs over the quarter, a new record.

"We're looking forward to a strong December quarter as we enter the holiday season with Apple's best products ever," said Steve Jobs skipping through the meadow of his company's success.

Shareholders wouldn't mind giving him a quick foot rub afterwards, either; Apple's shares have gone up around 6 per cent as a result of the news.

Only the beginning

Revenue was posted at $6.22 billion (£3.07bn). But Peter Oppenheimer, Apple's CFO, is already eyes forward. "Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2008, we expect revenue of about $9.2 billion."

Non-US sales accounted for 40 percent of the quarter's revenue. Apple's yearly profit is somewhere in the region of $3.5bn.