Office for iOS and Android coming March 2013?

Mobile workers rejoice, it looks as though Microsoft Office 2013 is making its way to iOS and Android in native app form in early 2013.

Not only did Microsoft product manager Petr Bobek let slip the news to a Czech tech site, The Verge has also seen a Microsoft press release to that effect.

According to the site's translators, the Czech release reads, "In addition to Windows, Office will be also available on other operating systems, Windows Phone, Windows RT, Mac OS, Android, iOS and Symbian.

"Office 365 services and other Office products for mobile (phones and tablets) will be released from March 2013."

Office worker

It goes on to add that Office 2013 will be available to businesses in December, while consumers will have to hang on until February next year.

Office for iPad first popped up late last year, with The Daily claiming to have seen the app in action; since then, there have been rumours of Office making its way to iPad and Android in November 2012 as well, but nothing has materialised yet.

Perhaps we'll hear more about the app at Microsoft's Windows 8 launch, scheduled for October 26.

From The Verge