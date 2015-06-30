Now Shazam lets you know when Shaggy hears a song he likes

Now Shazam is helping you hear what One Direction are listening to

Apple Music is almost here and all the competing music services are rolling out new features to try and compete with the big dog. Shazam has opted for social elements with a new area in the app called Personal Music Home which shows off what your favourite artists are listening to.

You've been able to follow artists for a while but now thirty of the services biggest artists have opted to share what they're Shazaming.

Artists include Pitbull, Calvin Harris, Robin Thicke, Clean Bandit, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Coldplay, Usher, One Direction, Alicia Keys, Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park and many more. Even Pearl Jam are in on the action.

Al-a Shazam

Adding up all the followers for the thirty acts and there are over 600 million people wanting to know what they're listening to.

So if you want to know what Calvin Harris hears and feels like sampling whilst out at the shops, you now can.

It's an interesting concept to take people - and potentially artists - away from the likes of Apple Music but it's only really going to appeal to the core fans; it's going to need a few more acts than just the thirty ones here. Hopefully more will be added soon.