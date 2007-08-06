Nokia reveals stunning Prism duo

Phone fashionistas have two new stunning style-conscious mobiles to pore over with the unveiling of Nokia's new Prism mobile phone collection.

The Nokia 7900 Prism and Nokia 7500 Prism are two new style-statement mobiles from Nokia. Both candybar phones adopt an eye-catchingly different keypad design. They use retro 1980s styling twists and a geometric diamond pattern on the surface.

The Nokia 7900 Prism is a slimline 3G and quad-band GSM handset, with a glossy black casing and laser-etched, anodised aluminium back cover. The Nokia 7900 Prism features a new Organic LED display, supporting over 16 million colours.

Nokia has upped the personalisation count with a large gallery of lighting effects for the screen and keypad, screensavers and wallpapers that change throughout the course of the day.

A 2-megapixel camera is built in, capable of receording DVD-quality video, while there's a multi-format music player, FM stereo radio and 1GB of internal memory included. All the usual high-speed 3G download, streaming and web browsing options are included. Push email and stereo Bluetooth are supported too.

Prism break

The Nokia 7500 Prism is a more affordable tri-band GSM version, with a similar distinctive design to the 7900. It also adds swappable accent colours to fit on the edge of the phone and will be released in white, black and red versions.

The Nokia 7500 Prism has similar camera, music player, FM radio and video capture qualities to the 7900. It also features colour graphics and light effects and Prism themes. The 7500 adds MicroSD Card support (a 512MB card is supplied). It has an Opera Mini web browser and push email support plus Stereo Bluetooth.

Both the Nokia 7900 Prism and Nokia 7500 Prism will be released in the third quarter of this year, priced SIM-free at around 400 euros (£270) for the 7900 and 210 euros (£140) for the 7500.

Nokia 7900 Prism - key features

3G (WCDMA 850/2100); GSM 850/900/1800/1900

Dimensions: 112(h) x 45(w) x 11.3(d) mm

Weight: 101g

2-megapixel camera with flash and 8x digital zoom

Video capture/playback in DVD-quality (H.264)

2-inch OLED display, 16-million colours

Digital music player (supports MP3, AAC, eAAC , WMA)

1GB internal memory

FM stereo radio

Stereo Bluetooth

Stereo headset supplied

Push email with attachments

MicroUSB connector

UPnP support

Pouch supplied

Personalisation of light effects from 49 colours

Standby up to10 days

Talktime up to 3 hours

Nokia 7500 Prism - key features