Nokia N81 viral ad countdown to music launch

The countdown to the launch of Nokia's much anticipated new music download service and high-spec music phone continues with the release of a new viral ad from Nokia.

Nokia is expected to announce a new high-spec 8GB music phone, the N81, at a press conference in London on 29 August. At the same time, Nokia will take the wraps off a new music download service that could take on Apple's iTunes Store with direct to phone and internet-based track downloads.

Nokia has been trailing a countdown to the London launch with a series of viral ads, the third of which went live today. The third ad follows the same pattern as the first two, featuring swirling graphics and light, with shapes coming together intermittently to form the outline of a music phone, the Nokia N81.

Click in the centre of the phone's 'screen' and you get broken up video and sound. After doing this for four separate positions, the message "I'll be seeing you in the next episode" comes onscreen, followed by a timer counting down to 10am on 29 August.

Music download application

The N81 is expected be one of the first Nokia smartphones to launch with a Nokia music download application embedded. Tech.co.uk will be covering the launch, as it happens, on 29 August.

In the meantime, anyone trying to read cryptic messages into the ads can check out this copy on the RSS feed:

AD3:

"...time is what counts. We must not relate these statistics to the actual content. Although this is nothing new. The trailer might be better than the movie, the chorus might out-do the song as a whole, and so on. What is interesting however is the fact we want the goodies immediately; skip the main course, show me the dessert, going for third base without swinging the bat and so on. This is all the more evident in the entertainment on offer today that..."

Earlier viral ads have the following copy attached:

AD 1:

"...just an important theory, but also a crucial part of how this consumption is perceived at present. Everything eventually merges to a point where it more or less becomes inseparable due to the dawn of new technologies. Everything we have known, as one replacement; ultimately being able to do the job of each other. This may spawn patterns that cannot be exchanged, but generally entertainment will merge into whatever a user may request. This fusion..."

AD 2:

"..although this is already happening in many different fields. While broadcasting we have long been trying to come to terms to meet these new demands. To become more productive. This is a new model of entertainment on our own terms and evident throughout. The expansion of technology, allowing us the possibility of engaging what we actually wish to engage; our own preferred content - found intently or by chance. Soon, it is quite feasible that people will simply... "

Make of it what you will...