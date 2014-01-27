Nokia going low-end Android with the Normandy, according to new specs

Everything is starting to look a little bit official (Credit: thegioididong.com)

Another handset that keeps popping its Nordic head above water is the Nokia Normandy (or Nokia X), the Finnish brand's long awaited Android toting handset.

Ahead of a possible February 25 launch date (smack bang in the middle of MWC 2014), Vietnam's largest online retailer thegioididong.com may just have given away a rather comprehensive looking specs list.

Running on a 4-inch 480 x 854 FWVGA screen comes a skinned version of Android 4.4 KitKat, the very same skin that we have seen from twitter tipster evleaks.

A 5MP camera capable of recording HD 720p video is also included although there is no flash, and no forward facing camera for those all important selfies. This seems a little odd given that the image clearly shows a Skype tile.

A budget blessing or midrange misstep

To keep all this running is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 SoC with a dual-core 1GHz CPU, Adreno 302 GPU and 512MB RAM.

Those that like to download a lot of apps may be left a little disappointed as there's only 4GB of storage, although this can be expanded up to 32GB through microSD.

The good news for app fans is the Normandy looks to have Google Play Store, as the same listing shows that the Nokia Normandy will support "Google Play, Google Search, Google Now, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar".

If you've got the ability to have those on there, then Google has to have certified the phone is imbued with the correct hardware on board, so apps-a-plenty seems on the cards.

The Nokia Normandy listing on thegioididong.com

Now, before you get all over-excited, remember retailers have a habit of combing the net and putting up rumored specs and leaked photos as a holding page, rather than always accidentally leaking a product page too soon - here's hoping it's the latter in this case though.

Via PhoneArena