The Moto X will no longer be made in the USA

The Moto X is one of the more unique smartphones on the because folks could customize it and it is one of the few constructed in the United States. Soon, however, Motorola won't be assembling devices in the US of A anymore.

The Wall Street Journal reported Motorola plans to shutdown its Mobility Factory in Fort Worth, Texas by the end of 2014. A Motorola spokesperson confirmed the news with TechRadar.

Currently the factory employs over 700 Americans to produce the Moto X and operate an essential part of the Moto Maker assembly process.

However, Motorola says the closure won't affect the availability of the device or its smartphone customization program. After the factory closure, Moto X production will be moved to China and Brazil, as well as other undisclosed locations.

Moto-ivational

The plant closing comes just four months after Google sold Motorola to Lenovo. Despite the coincidence, a Motorola spokesperson noted the decision to close the plant came independently of the planned sale.

Instead it seems the Fort Worth plant will shutter due to poor sales of the Moto X coupled with the high labor costs in America. Motorola President Rick Osterloh explained to the Journal that the Moto X sales were "exceptionally tough" in North America.

The Moto X was an over-priced device given its hardware specs and being marketed as a middle-tier device. Since then, Motorola moved away from higher-end devices to pursue value-oriented customers with the Moto G and Moto E.

Now that Lenovo is steering the ship, Motorola could go into a whole new direction with its future wearable, the Moto 360, and the rumored Moto X+1.