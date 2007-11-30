Overnight news roundup: 29-30 November

In an announcement that is sure to make iPhone owners all over the world cheer in unison, the chief executive officer of the US iPhone carrier AT&T confirmed that a 3G iPhone is coming next year.

While speaking at a meeting AT&T chief Randall Stephenson told those in attendance that the next iPhone will be able to surf the internet much faster than the current device with the help of the company's third-generation network. "You'll have it next year," he said.

Stephenson went on to mention that he does not know much more about the next version of the popular Apple mobile phone and unfortunately he has no idea what the price of the next iPhone will be because Apple chief executive Steve Jobs "will dictate what the price of the phone is.''

No mention was made of whether or not a 3G iPhone will hit UK shelves, but judging by Apple's recent iPhone strategy it's certainly conceivable that such a device will come out in the UK towards the end of 2008 or possibly the beginning of 2009.

Although attendees were asked not to discuss some of the developments learned at the Mobius Conference in Amsterdam, one leak mentioned the upcoming release of Microsoft's Windows Mobile 6.

According to reports, the new version of Windows Mobile will actually be more of an update rather than an upgrade and it will be made available to device makers at the beginning of 2008, suggesting a mid-2008 release for consumers. Perhaps most important, attendees are suggesting that Windows Mobile 6 may actually be a simple free download because of the lack of significant changes.

Notebook manufacturer NVous has announced that it will begin producing the Britto PC. Named after pop painter Romero Britto, the Britto PC is currently sitting in the artist's gallery and is the only Britto PC built to date. That said, the company has announced that more custom-designed Britto PCs will be made available soon and will offer a 2.33GHz Core 2 Duo chipset, 2GB of RAM and a 160GB hard disk. The PC will ship with Windows Vista Ultimate, but pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

If you need to record some audio while away from home, the new M-Audio MicroTrack II digital audio recorder may be a perfect solution. Besides recording audio on CompactFlash cards, the device will give you a two-channel, 24-bit/96KHz audio recording in your choice of WAV or MP3 formats. The MicroTrack II will retail for $400 (£192) and comes with a microphone, editing software and a carrying case.