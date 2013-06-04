Intel reckons these are the chips you're looking for

Intel has launched a handful of new processors at Computex 2013 in Taipei, with a focus on smartphones and tablets.

First up, the Intel Atom Merrifield chip has been specifically designed for smartphones. The firm claims they will bring increased performance and prolonged battery life.

The 22nm Merrifield processor also includes a sensor hub which will allow handsets to provide users with personalised services - although Intel didn't reveal what sensors this covers.

While it sounds all well and good, we will have to wait until next year before manufacturers start shipping handsets with Merrifield inside.

Fast, 4G tablets

It's not just smartphones that are getting some Intel loving: the company is also launching two new chips aimed at the growing tablet market.

The first chip will appear in tablets later this year, and the 22nm quad-core Atom SoC (aka Bay Trail-T) is apparently capable of delivering more than double the graphical output than the current generation of processors.

It supports both the Android and Windows 8.1 operating systems, and Intel claims it is capable of providing 8 hours of battery life and weeks of standby - although we'll reserve judgement until we see it in action.

Finally Intel has also shifted some of its focus onto the 4G market with its quad-core XMM 7160 chip, which takes the "world's smallest and lowest-power multi-mode LTE solution" title - a bit of a mouthful, but well done Intel.

There's currently no word on when we'll see the 4G chip hit tablets, but we'll be keeping an eye out for products sporting Intel's new offerings.