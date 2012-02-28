In Pictures: Panasonic Eluga Power

Trending

Panasonic's 5-inch waterproof handset gets snapped

The Eluga Power will happily play dirty and wet

Panasonic is back! (in the mobile market, in Europe) The Panasonic Eluga Power has been unveiled at MWC 2012 and is the big screened, yet slender new kid on the 5-inch display block.

Panasonic's unique narrow frame technology has enabled it to squeeze the Eluga Power to just 9.6mm in depth while packing a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, NFC technology, 8MP camera with full HD (1080p) video recording and a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) LCD screen. Oh and it's also dust and waterproof.

Expect to see the Panasonic Eluga Power in the UK towards the end of Q2/early Q3 as it goes head to head with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note and the LG Optimus Vu.

So, ahead of our hands-on review, here are some photos of the Panasonic Eluga Power from MWC:

